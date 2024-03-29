Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.40

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 43964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.



Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

