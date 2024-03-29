Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

