Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.74. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

