Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $202.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.19 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock worth $4,427,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

