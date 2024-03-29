Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

