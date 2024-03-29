Procyon Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.