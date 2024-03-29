Procyon Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBL opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.