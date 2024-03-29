Procyon Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

NYSE:ALB opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

