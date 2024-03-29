Procyon Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,054,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

