Procyon Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $347.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.54 and a 200-day moving average of $316.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.