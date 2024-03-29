Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 152.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ITA stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

