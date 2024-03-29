Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

