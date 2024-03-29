Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $721.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.