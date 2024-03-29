Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock valued at $126,839,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $164.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

