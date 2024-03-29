Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $299.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $229.26 and a 12-month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

