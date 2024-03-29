Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

