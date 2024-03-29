Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 214,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG opened at $68.20 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

