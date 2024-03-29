Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $417.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

