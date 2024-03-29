Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,692 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

BTI opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

