Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after buying an additional 2,642,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

