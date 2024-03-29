Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 181,904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 331.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

