Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.97. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

