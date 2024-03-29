Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,768,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $271.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.