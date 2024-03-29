Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after acquiring an additional 844,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

