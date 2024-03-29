Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.82. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 232,364 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

