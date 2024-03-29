ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $6.55. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a market cap of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

