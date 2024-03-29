Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

