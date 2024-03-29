Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average is $196.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

