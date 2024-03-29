Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Up 2.2%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 19,209,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 21,162,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £15.16 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

