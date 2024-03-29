RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDNT. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.78 and a beta of 1.66. RadNet has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

