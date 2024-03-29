Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

