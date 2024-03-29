Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $37,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

