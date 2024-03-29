Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $40,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,317,000 after buying an additional 468,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

