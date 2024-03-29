Raymond James & Associates Has $36.88 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

