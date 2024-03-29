Raymond James & Associates Has $36.92 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after buying an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $100.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.