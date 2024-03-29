Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

