Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $39,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $192.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.65. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $194.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

