Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $39,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $137.75 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

