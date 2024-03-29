Raymond James & Associates Sells 115,838 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

