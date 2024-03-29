Raymond James & Associates Sells 188 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $350.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.63 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $354.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

