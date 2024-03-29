Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $39,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

