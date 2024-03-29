Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 20,145 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

