Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 414,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after buying an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

