Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

