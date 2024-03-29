Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

