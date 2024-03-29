Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

