Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSMB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,817 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 515,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 266,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 135,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

