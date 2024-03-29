Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $66.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

