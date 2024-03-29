Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,778 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.06.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

