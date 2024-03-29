Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,097 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after buying an additional 325,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW opened at $121.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

